Colts OL Quenton Nelson celebrates with epic beer keg stand in end zone (Video)

The Indianapolis Colts were thirsty for a score just a few feet from the end zone in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, so they called on a surprising player to punch it in for them.

Most teams look to one of their running backs when in need of a short gain — or sometimes it’s a pass over the middle to a slot receiver or tight end in the back of the end zone.

But not the Colts, instead, they handed the ball off 331-pound offensive lineman Quenton Nelson.

Nelson pushed his way through, and it looked as if he had gotten into the end zone. The officials called it a touchdown, so Nelson had his offensive linemen pick him up. Then, he made it look as if he was doing a beer keg stand while upside down, which was awesome.

The touchdown was reviewed, and the play was overturned, but the awesome celebration will remain forever.