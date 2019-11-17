Dewayne Dedmon has funny wardrobe malfunction during game (Video)

It’s important for players coming off the bench to be prepared for game action, both mentally and physically.

Sometimes, however, players focus so much on those areas that they forget about the obvious requirements to enter a game — like their uniform, for example.

That was the case for Kings big man Dewayne Dedmon during Sunday’s game against the Celtics, as the seven-footer strolled onto the court and readied himself for action. The problem was that he still had his pants on, and given how tall he is, it was pretty funny, as well as noticeable.

Dewayne Dedmon forgot to take off his pants when he checked in. 😂 (🎥: @SacramentoKings) pic.twitter.com/m6cRhSM2hQ — theScore (@theScore) November 17, 2019

Take off your pants and jacket, just like Blink182 once said.