UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Jacare Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

do Bronx kept the good times rolling last night in his native Brazil, and was the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Jacare.

Before we go any further, we should note that most international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 24 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 10,344

Gate: N/A

(click on fighter’s name for full career earnings)

Charles Oliveira: $280,000 ($105,000 to show, $105,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza: $225,000 ($210,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua: $215,000 ($200,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Francisco Trinaldo: $144,000 ($42,000 to show, $42,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

James Krause: $120,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jan Blachowicz: $106,000 ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Randy Brown: $95,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ricardo Ramos: $90,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Renan Barao: $68,000 ($53,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Douglas Silva de Andrade: $47,000 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Bobby Green: $40,000 ($25,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Warlley Alves: $39,000 ($29,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sergio Moraes: $34,000 ($24,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ariane Lipski: $30,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,000 from de Padua for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Wellington Turman: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Andre Muniz: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Tracy Cortez: $23,500 ($10,00 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Paul Craig: $23,000 ($18,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jared Gordon: $23,000 ($18,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Markus Perez: $20,000 ($16,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Luiz Eduardo Garagorri: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Antonio Arroyo: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Vanessa Melo: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Isabela de Padua: $10,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,000 fine for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)