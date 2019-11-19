NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Karl-Anthony Towns

Hoops Manifesto

By November 19, 2019

Nov 18, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts after a basket in the fourth quarter against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Karl-Anthony Towns – Minnesota (vs Memphis)

29 points, 11-23 FG, 7 3PTs, 13 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks

A career year for the young big man has the Wolves in the playoff hunt early.

 

