'AEW Dynamite' Results (11/20): Chris Jericho's Big Announcement, Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin, More

The November 20 edition of AEW Dynamite emanated live from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana. The show began with a quick rundown of the card and that lead to the opening match.

The story of the opening match centered on the brawl between The Lucha Brothers and The Young Bucks, in which Matt Jackson was put out of action.

Ray Fenix defeated Nick Jackson

After the match, Nick offered a handshake, but Fenix refused.

Hikaru Shida defeated Britt Baker

A vignette featuring The Dark Order was shown next. The video depicted a man getting harassed in the subway before watching a recruitment video in the subway car.

Next up was The Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal. The last two participants in the match will face off on November 27 for the Dynamite Diamond ring, which is nearly eight carats.

Participants: Hangman Page, MJF, Chuck Tayler, Marko Stunt, Sonny Kiss, Pentagon Jr, Kip Sabian, Joey Janela, Jimmy Havoc, Jungle Boy, Orange Cassidy and Billy Gunn

It looked as though Hangman Page and Jungle Boy were the last two men left in the ring, but MJF had been hiding under the ring for a few moments. MJF eliminated Jungle Boy, so it will be Hangman Page versus MJF on November 27.

Chris Jericho and Jake Hager were shown backstage, where they harassed Peter Avalon and Leva Bates. The duo continued on their way to the ring, stopping to address several different talents.

A video rewind of Jericho getting pinned by Scorpio Sky on Dynamite was shown as Chris and Hager entered the ring. Jericho admitted that he destroyed equipment after the loss and had to pay for it. He was then going to apologize, but he couldn’t say the word “sorry,” so he had Hager say it every time the word came up.

Chris revealed that he was going to get his “thank you” from AEW executives on the November 27 edition of Dynamite. Before Jericho and Hager could leave he ring, SoCal Uncensored came out.

Scorpio Sky mocked Jericho, reminding Chris of his loss and how that loss revitalized Sky’s career. Jericho then challenged Sky to a match, which Scorpio accepted. The match will take place on November 27. The spot broke down as the rest of The Inner Circle bum rushed the ring and attacked SCU. The Jurassic Express came out to help and Luchasaurus stared Hager down, but Jake exited the ring.

Luchasaurus defeated Peter Avalon

The late Matt Travis’s career was touched upon for the tag team match pitting Private Party against Proud & Powerful. Both teams had history with Travis and that history was addressed before the match began.

Private Party defeated Proud & Powerful

Nick Jackson made down at the end and prevented Santana and Ortiz from using the slapjack, which gave Private Party the edge to win the match. After the bell, Sammy Guevara jumped Jackson but Dustin Rhodes slid in to even the odds. Rhodes and Private Party stood tall in the end.

Looks like Dustin Rhodes might be starting his own vlog soon

A Kenny Omega promo was shown next. Kenny blamed PAC for his recent slide and said he would get redemption when the two face off on November 27.

A video was shown of Darby Allin being crowd-surfed in a bodybag at a concert. His music hit and he was carried out by several guys to the ring for the main event. Jon Moxley came out through the crowd like always and the match was on.

Allin dove through the ropes and took Mox down, then the two men began brawling outside of the ring. Finally the two men got in the ring and the match began. Mox took the advantage early on as the crowd erupted with dueling chants of “let’s go Darby, let’s go Moxley.”

Darby finally took over and had Moxley in a bad way outside of the ring. But Mox fought back up as the match continued to spill outside onto the floor. Moxley and Allin were back in the ring when Jon stuffed his opponent into the bodybag. Moxley stomped Darby in the bag until the referee let Allin out.

Darby hit the Canadian Destroyer but only got a two count. Allin then went for the Coffin Drop, but Moxley caught him in the sleeper. The two men ended up on the second turnbuckle, where Moxley hit the Paradigm Shift on Darby from the second rope down onto the mat.

Jon Moxley defeated Darby Allin