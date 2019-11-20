Carmelo Anthony has great quote about potentially coming off bench for Blazers

Seasoned veteran Carmelo Anthony is back in the NBA, having signed with the Trail Blazers, and on Tuesday, he suited up for his first game action in over a year.

Anthony hadn’t seen minutes in an NBA contest since Nov. 8, 2018, as a member of the Rockets. He was released shortly thereafter, and has been out of the league since. It’s unclear exactly why, but there were rumors circulating about him being unhappy to come off the bench, and also his issues on the defensive end of the floor.

He poked fun at one of them recently, when speaking to reporters for the first time since signing with the team. Melo fielded a question about potentially coming off the Blazers bench, and he responded with this funny one-liner.

“Who, me?” Melo asked, with a laugh.

Melo wasn't about to come off the bench in his Blazers debut 😂 pic.twitter.com/d7zuLdNJPs — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 20, 2019

Classic Melo.