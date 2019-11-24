Dez Bryant throws shade at Jason Garrett in Cowboys loss

The Cowboys lost yet another close game on Sunday, this time against the Patriots, and it didn’t take long for those in the football world to weigh in about it.

Dallas’ defense played well, and the team was competitive from start to finish, with the Patriots never being able to extend their lead past one score — aside from a four-minute stretch in the second quarter, when it was a 10-point margin. As such, head coach Jason Garrett began falling in love with field goals, perhaps to a fault, even. That prompted criticism from fans and media members alike.

A former Cowboys player who knows Garett well also elected to share his thoughts. Dez Bryant took to Twitter during the game, and that’s when he posted the following message.

What I see from the game so far…. Dallas has the better players but New England has the better coaches and game plan — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 25, 2019

Here’s the thing: That tweet was posted late in the game, just after Garrett was ripped for kicking a field goal with six minutes left, and his team in the red zone. Garrett chose to kick, rather than going for it on 4th-and-7, and it hurt the team, as the offense failed to score a point after that time.

As such, it sure looks like Dez was throwing some shade at his former coach there in talking about “better coaches and game plan,” but you can judge for yourself.