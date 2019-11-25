NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Luka Doncic

Hoops Manifesto

November 25, 2019

Nov 24, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic (77) shoots the ball as Houston Rockets center Clint Capela (15) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Luka Doncic – Dallas (vs Houston)

41 points, 15-29 FG, 6-8 FT, 5 3PTs, 6 rebounds, 10 assists, 2 steals, 1 block

Luka has the Mavs rolling.

 

