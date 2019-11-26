10 Best Boxing Apps for iOS in 2020

Boxing is a great sport, not only to watch but to take part in as well. Not only does it help you get fit, but it also gives you confidence. These days, most boxing instructors simply don’t have the time to teach their best moves and tips, but there is another way you can learn – a mobile boxing app.

Top Ten iOS Boxing Apps

We found 10 cool boxing apps that you can play on your iPhone or iPad. Most are free to play, although they will offer in-app purchases, and all of them are a lot of fun.

Mayweather Boxing – Free/Subscription

One of the most popular, Mayweather Boxing, is more of a fitness app. While you work out, you earn points and work towards leveling up. You can create communities where you can connect with other boxers with goals similar to yours, sharing tips and tricks. It is free to use, but there is a subscription option at $4.99 per month or $44.99 per year, where you get more features.

Download on iOS from the TweakDoor AppStore for iOS.

Boxing Training – Free/Subscription

Another workout app, Box, offers boxing, Yoga, cardio, and flexibility workouts. You get to learn plenty of techniques, take part in sparring and punch bag drills, and a whole lot more besides. It is a subscription app, but you get a 14-day free trial. Subscription prices are $9.99 per month or $71.99 per year, and for that, you get loads more features, including thousands of videos.

Download on iOS

Boxx – Free/subscription

Billed as the ultimate in-home workout apps, Boxx offers boxing, cardio, yoga, and strength training. It offers a 30-day boxing challenge, lots of free videos on techniques, and lots more. You get a free 14-day trial, and then prices start from just $2.99 a month.

Download on iOS

Fight Score – Free

Fight Score is a completely free app to use. More of a scorecard app, you can recall any one of more than 100,000 boxing combinations, design rounds, design your own combinations for training, and more. You can preview upcoming fights, predict the outcome, and see scorecards for all the major fights.

Download on iOS

Precision Boxing – Free

A virtual boxing coach, Precision Boxing calls out combinations and techniques, offers practical sequences for you to follow, create your own combos using the AI coach, and choose from low to high combo modes. With plenty of other features on offer, this is a completely free app.

Download on iOS

Tower Boxing – Free

More of a fun game, Tower Boxing lets you choose a character and tear your way through a series of walls, dodging past obstacles. It is free to play and offers blocky retro-style graphics.

Download from iOS

Punch Hero – Free

Punch Hero is one of the more powerful boxing games, letting you learn how to box while fighting a variety of opponents. You can learn how to deliver stinging uppercuts, jabbing blows, and brutal knockouts. Your character is fully customizable, and other items in the game are upgradeable. It is completely free to play.

Download on iOS

Kickboxing – Free/Subscription

Another cool app, Kickboxing, is a fitness and self-defense app, as well as teaching you kickboxing techniques. Build your stamina, improve coordination, self-defense, confidence, and flexibility, all while burning off calories and building up muscle. It’s a fun app, offering challenging workouts in order of difficulty for beginners, intermediate, and advanced users. Free to use, you can upgrade to a pro version if you wish, at $9.99 per month or $39.99 per year.

Download for iOS

Monkey Boxing – $2.99

Monkey Boxing is an online multiplayer app where you can play against your friends or others from anywhere in the world. The characters are 3D, all animated, and fully customizable. Box your way to the trophies in this challenging, fun, and addictive game with an infinite number of game levels.

Download on iOS

Dodge Boxing – Free

Dodge Boxing is our last offering, another completely free app to use. Suitable for all ages and all levels of fitness, Dodge teaches you how to box. Choose from more than 50 stretches, create your own rope and shadow boxing sessions according to your own level, listen to inspirational quotes, and more than 100 punch combinations. You can also keep track of your progress.

Download for iOS

Ten cool boxing apps, many of them free to use. We’ve tried to offer a variety of fitness and game apps, some offering free trials and others offering the option to play free or upgrade to pro. Regardless of which one you choose, you are guaranteed a whole lot of addictive, challenging fun, not to mention a whole new level of fitness.

Even if you are not into boxing, some apps offer a great way to get fit and learn some self-defense moves, so make your choice and join the fun. Only one app requires payment upfront, the rest you can happily try for free.