'Impact Wrestling' Results (11/26):The IPWF 'Throwback Throwdown'

The November 26 edition of Impact Westling was one of the most bizarre in company history. It was an old school type of presentation called Throwback Throwdown, in which Impact became the IPWF, the Impact Provincial Wrestling Federation This was a gimmick similar to the one WWE ran online with Southpaw Regional Wrestling.

Josh Matthews used the name Giuseppe Scovelli, while Don Callis used the name Sexton Hardcastle, which once belonged to WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

Rapid Delivery Pete aka Rich Swann defeated Rip Rayzor aka Ace Austin

Sami Callihan and Ethan Page are shown backstage in their Throwback personas of Sonny Sanders and Julian Cumberbun, respectively. Downtown Daddy Brown, aka Willie Mack, interrupts the two, which leads to a brawl and Brown gets the best of the situation.

Xcessive Force, aka as D’Lo Brown and Fallah Bahh, are also shown backstage, where they harass an interviewer.

Xcessive Force defeated The Hard Workers aka The Deaners

Johnny Swinger defeated Buck Gunderson

Breaking news is revealed that Frank the Butcher, aka Rhino, is coming to IPWF. This was the same character that Rhino portrayed in WWE’s Southpaw Regional Wrestling.

The Rough Riders, comprised of Jordynne Grace, Tessa Blanchard, Jessica Havok and Alexia Nicole, cut a promo backstage.

Jazzy Fitbody aka Madison Rayne defeated Agnes Beerheart aka Alisha Edwards

Sebastian Baker, aka Jimmy Jacobs, came out to watch the match and wanted to sign Fitbody to a contract afterward. Jazzy signed, then kicked him between the legs and tore up the contract.

The Rough Riders defeated Jim Nasium aka Dez, Ray Strack aka Wentz, Tim Burr aka Alexander and Bill Ding aka Trey

Muscles McGhee aka Brian Cage wins the Bodyslam Challenge

Captain Joystick aka Joey Ryan, hosted an episode of The Cockpit

Colt McCoy took a fireball to the face from Gama Singh, but was still able to win the Blindfold Match.

Colt McCoy aka Eddie Edwards defeated Gama Singh

The Soviets aka Michael Elgin and Madman Fulton came out and attacked McCoy. Scott D’Amore comes out and orders the attack to stop. The Soviets attack Scovelli, who demands a tag team match against them on next week’s show.

Downtown Daddy Brown defeated Julian Cumberbun w/Sonny Sanders to become the new IPWF International Commonwealth Television champion in a Loser Leaves Town Match