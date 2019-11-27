David Pastrnak records seventh hat trick of his NHL career in Bruins blowout win over Canadiens

It was a masterful performance by the Boston Bruins at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec on Tuesday. David Pastrnak notched his seventh National Hockey League career hat trick as the Bruins hammered the Montreal Canadiens 8-1.

Pastrnak and Brad Marchand normally team up with Patrice Bergeron on the most dynamic line in hockey. However, Bergeron did not play due to a lower body injury. That meant Charlie Coyle of Weymouth, MA got promoted to the number one line and Boston did not miss a beat.

Pastrnak’s first goal was the game winning goal at 14:24 of the first period on the power play from Coyle and Marchand. The goal broke a 1-1 tie.

Pastrnak then put the Bruins up 4-1 on a goal from Marchand and Zdeno Chara at the eight second mark of the second period. Then at 9:06 of the second period, Pastrnak scored from Brandon Carlo of Colorado Springs, Colorado and David Krejci to put Boston up 6-1.

In 24 games, Pastrnak leads the NHL with 23 goals, 12 power platy goals and five game winning goals. He also has 16 assists, 39 points and is a +10. Pastrnak also has 18 penalty minutes, 16 power play points, 98 shots on goal, one faceoff win, seven blocked shots, 13 hits, 19 takeaways and 31 giveaways.

Pastrnak was one of six Bruins to have a multi-point game in the touchdown win over Montreal that would have made Tom Brady and the New England Patriots proud. Marchand and Coyle also had one goal and two assists, while Sean Kuraly of Dublin, OH also had a three point game as he notched three assists. Bruins with two point games were Torey Krug of Livonia, MI and David Krejci, who each notched two assists.

The Bruins are the best team in the NHL at the moment. They have a record of 16 wins, three regulation losses and five losses in extra time for 37 points.