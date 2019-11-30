Cody Rhodes Speaks On Superstar Using AEW As Leverage For New WWE Deal

AEW is continuing on its way as the rising force in the world of professional wrestling. Tony Khan’s company is pressing forward with Dynamite, which airs Wednesday nights on TNT, and those shows emanate from a different city in the United States every week.

But much of the talk surrounding AEW has been its talent roster, which many fans feel is among the best in the industry today. However there are many who question if AEW will ever seriously pursue any talents currently signed to WWE, if only on an unofficial level.

Cody Rhodes answered one of those questions regarding13-time world champion Randy Orton, who recently resigned with Vince McMahon’s company. Orton posted a pic of himself on Instagram in front of a plaque that read “Elite,” an obvious reference to Cody’s group which also consists of The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page.

Rhodes was interviewed during Starrcast IV, where he was asked about the pic and what he felt about Orton using AEW as leverage to sign a new deal with WWE.

“I love it…one of the most exciting things about AEW is that we’ve been able to raise the entire pay floor for the entire industry. If Randy wants to take a dumb photo in an elevator and tag people he doesn’t even know in it and if they’re (WWE) dumb enough to buy it and they pay him a certain amount? Good for Randy Orton. He’s a good guy. I love Randy.”

Longtime WWE fans will remember that Rhodes and Orton worked together in the Legacy faction along with Ted DiBiase Jr, in 2008. The trio rose to prominence in WWE, which eventually lead to Cody getting a break as a solo star afterward.

Orton’s new WWE contract will ensure that he remains with the company for the next five years. But many fans are still holding out hope that when that contract is up, The Viper will indeed join Cody Rhodes in AEW.