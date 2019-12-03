BREAKING NEWS: New Commentator Announced During NWA 'Powerrr' Season Finale

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

NWA Champion Nick Aldis closed the December 3 edition of Powerrr with a surprising announcement.

After a short speech leading up to the announcement, Aldis took the cover off a photo and turned it around to reveal that the new NWA Powerrr commentator is former WWE Superstar Stu Bennett.

Bad News Barrett, who now goes by Stu Bennett, left WWE in 2016. Since then, Bennett has done some acting and made independent wrestling appearances in a non-wrestling role. Those appearances included commentary.

Microphone work is one of Bennett’s strong points, which was heavily featured in his 2010 Nexus angle with John Cena. His Bad News Barrett character also focused on him reciting bad news during programming multiple times.

Jump into the fire with me 🔥🔥🔥Can’t wait for this: @NWA #IntoTheFire December 14th on PPV https://t.co/FBc66WU2V7 pic.twitter.com/6aiaWSEo2x — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) December 4, 2019

Bennett is replacing Jim Cornette, who recently resigned from NWA following controversial comments he made during during the show on November 19. Bennett will start his new position at NWA’s next pay-per-view, Into the Fire.