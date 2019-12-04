Your Weekend in Combat Sports

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)
As always, programming is listed in EST
Live fights are in BOLD.
Premiere programming is in ITALICS.
MMA programming is in ORANGE.
Boxing programming is in RED.
Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.
Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.
Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.
Friday December 6
5:00am: OneFC: Mark of Greatness Prelims (Facebook/Twitter)
8:00am: OneFC: Mark of Greatness (OneFC App)
8:00am: Ruiz vs. Joshua II Weigh-Ins (DAZN)
8:00am: Enfusion 92 ($9.13 EnfusionLive.com)
12:00pm: VMI vs. George Mason (ESPN+)
12:00pm: 2019 Cliff Keen Las Vegas Collegiate Wrestling Invitational (FloWrestling)
1:30pm: Gardner-Webb vs. George Mason (ESPN+)
2:00pm: Horta vs. Navarrete Weigh-Ins (ESPN+)
3:00pm: Davidson vs. George Mason (ESPN+)
4:30pm: Long Island vs. George Mason (ESPN+)
5:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)
5:00pm: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (UFC Fight Pass)
5:30pm: UFC Live (ESPN2)
6:00pm: FITE in Focus: El Patron vs. Ortiz (Fite.tv)
8:00pm: Princeton vs. Oklahoma State (ESPN+)
8:00pm: Northern Illinois vs. Illinois (FloWrestling)
8:00pm: Combate Americas: El Patron vs. Ortiz Weigh-Ins (Fite.tv)
9:00pm: Dynasty Combat Sports: Seasons Beatings 2019 ($16.99 Fite.tv)
9:00pm: Unified MMA 39 ($19.99 Fite.tv)
9:00pm: WGP 61 ($9.99 Fite.tv)
Saturday December 7
3:30am: Glory 73 Prelims (Pluto TV)
5:00am: Glory 73 Superfight Series (UFC Fight Pass)
7:00am: Glory 73 (UFC Fight Pass)
10:00am: 2019 Gardner-Edgerton Tournament (FloWrestling)
11:00am: Ruiz vs. Joshua II Prelims (DAZN)
11:00am: Aleksei Egorov vs. Serhiy Radchenko/Evgeny Smirnov vs. Ruslan Kamilov (UFC Fight Pass)
12:00pm: 2019 Cliff Keen Las Vegas Collegiate Wrestling Invitational (FloWrestling)
12:00pm: 2019 Smash Nationals (FloWrestling)
12:00pm: Brave 31 ($14.99 Fite.tv)
1:00pm: KSW 52 (DAZN)
1:00pm: Austrian Fighting Championship 12 ($11.99 Fite.tv)
1:00pm: Superior Challenge 20 ($9.99 Fite.tv)
2:00pm: CES Boxing: Holiday Bash (UFC Fight Pass)
3:00pm: Andy Ruiz vs. Anthony Joshua II/Alexander Povetkin vs. Michael Hunter (DAZN)
5:45pm: UFC Fight Night Prelims (ESPN+)
6:00pm: Men of War 8 ($14.99 Fite.tv)
7:00pm: UFC Fight Night Prelims (ESPN)
7:00pm: Maryland vs. Rutgers (FloWrestling)
7:00pm: Combate Americas: El Patron vs. Ortiz Prelims (FREE Fite.tv)
7:00pm: Rock the Bells Boxing ($14.99 Fite.tv)
8:00pm: Fight To Win 133 (FloGrappling)
8:30pm: Shamrock Fighting Championship 326 ($19.99 Fite.tv)
9:00pm: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Francisco Horta/Jerwin Ancajas vs. Miguel Gonzalez (ESPN+)
9:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Rozenstruick (ESPN)
9:00pm: Dennis Hogan vs. Jermall Charlo/Marlon Tapales vs. Ryosuke Iwasa (Showtime)
9:00pm: Third Coast Grappling Championship 3 (FloGrappling)
9:00pm: Rage in the Cage OKC 70 ($14.99 Fite.tv)
9:00pm: Combate Americas: El Patron vs. Ortiz ($29.99 Fite.tv)
9:00pm: Gulf Coast MMA/Atlas Fights Holiday Fight Night 2 ($14.99 Fite.tv)
Sunday December 8
12:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)
1:00pm: Central Michigan vs. Rider (ESPN+)
1:00pm: Buffalo vs. West Virginia (FloWrestling)
1:00pm: Pitt vs. Drexel (FloWrestling)
2:00pm: Iowa vs. Princeton (ESPN+)
2:00pm: Penn vs. Penn State (FloWrestling)
9:00pm: PBC Face to Face: Charlo vs. Harrison II (Fox Sports 1)
9:30pm: PBC Countdown: Charlo vs. Harrison II (Fox Sports 1)
Top-10 Viewing Options: After last week’s nothingscape of a fight weekend, everyone comes back full and happy and throwing everything they’ve got this weekend.
1. Andy Ruiz vs. Anthony Joshua II/Alexander Povetkin vs. Michael Hunter: The biggest rematch in the heavyweight division in boxing…for a few months until Wilder and Fury. Mega trolling props is Ruiz lets Joshua hold the belts this time.
2. Emanuel Navarrete vs. Francisco Horta/Jerwin Ancajas vs. Miguel Gonzalez: Two title fights, but both fighters facing less-than-barnburning challengers.
3. UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Rozenstruick: Goddamn, it feels like we haven’t had a UFC card on Saturday night since 2007.
4. Dennis Hogan vs. Jermall Charlo/Marlon Tapales vs. Ryosuke Iwasa: The Hurricane gets a second shot at a world title after getting robbed against Jaime Munguia. Unfortunately, Jermall Charlo is awaiting.
5. Glory 73: An early Saturday morning card from China, featuring Marat Grigorian’s second lightweight title defense against the under-the-radar dangerous Elvis Gashi.
6. OneFC: Mark of Greatness: ONE is introducing new Kickboxing world championships with a feverish frenzy.
7. Third Coast Grappling Championship 3: Another great cards from the folks in Houston. The main event is a doozy, too, a wrestling vs. BJJ superclash, Penn State legend Bo Nickal vs. BJJ kingpin Gordon Ryan.
8. Fight To Win 133: Not as star-studded a card at Third Coast, but plenty deel, and AJ Agazarm headlining.
9. KSW 52: Mamed Khalidov, one of the most underrated fighters ever, battles Scott Askham in a hell of a main event for my favorite European promotion.
10. Combate Americas: El Patron vs. Ortiz: Because having money or dignity is overrated! UFC, Top Rank, and PBC running Saturday night cards, and they think this is a fantastic time to run their PPV.
4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.
KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI
5. Inaugural OneFC Kickboxing Bantamweight Championship: Alaverdi Ramazanov (8-6) vs. Chenglong Zhang (50-9-2) [OneFC: Mark Of Greatness]
4. Light Heavyweight Bout: Anderson Braddock Silva (44-17-1) vs. Andrei Stoica (50-12) [OneFC: Mark Of Greatness]
3. Inaugural OneFC Kickboxing Strawweight Championship: Sam-A Gaiyanghadao (367-47-9) vs. Wang Junguang (24-3-1) [OneFC: Mark Of Greatness]
2. 70kg Bout: Enriko Kehl (49-15-2) vs. Niclas Larsen (47-10-2) [Mix Fight 27]
1. Glory Lightweight Championship: Marat Grigorian (c) (58-11-1) vs. Elvis Gashi (23-0) [Glory 73]
BOXING
5. Interim IBF World Junior Featherweight Championship: Marlon Tapales (33-2) vs. Ryosuke Iwasa (26-3) [PBC on Showtime]
4. IBF World Junior Bantamweight Championship: Jerwin Ancajas (c) (31-1-2) vs. Miguel Gonzalez (31-2) [Top Rank on ESPN]
3. WBO World Junior Featherweight Championship: Emanuel Navarrete (c) (29-1) vs. Francisco Horta (20-3-1) [Top Rank on ESPN]
2. WBC World Middleweight Championship: Jermall Charlo (c) (29-0) vs. Dennis Hogan (28-2-1) [PBC on Showtime]
1. WBA Super/IBF/WBO/IBO World Heavyweight Championships: Andy Ruiz Jr. (c) (33-1) vs. Anthony Joshua (22-1) [Matchroom on DAZN]
MMA
5. Bantamweight Bout: Ricky Simon (15-2) vs. Rob Font (16-4) [UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Rozenstruik]
4. 187lb Catchweight Bout: Mamed Khalidov (34-6-2) vs. Scott Askham (18-4) [KSW 52]
3. Bantamweight Bout: Cody Stamann (18-2) vs. Song Yadong (14-3) [UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Rozenstruik]
2. Women’s Strawweight Bout: Cynthia Calvillo (8-1) vs. Marina Rodriguez (12-0-1) [UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Rozenstruik]
1. Heavyweight Bout: Alistair Overeem (45-17) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (9-0) [UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Rozenstruik]
GRAPPLING/WRESTLING
5. 125lb Bout: #4 Pat Glory (PRI) vs. #1 Spencer Lee (IOWA) [Iowa vs. Princeton]
4. No-Gi Superfight: Jake Shields vs. Romulo Barral [Third Coast Grappling Championship 3]
3. 155lb Black Belt No-Gi Bout: AJ Agazarm vs. Ary Farias [Fight To Win 133]
2. Gi Superfight: Edwin Najmi vs. Gilbert Burns [Third Coast Grappling Championship 3]
1. Superfight: Bo Nickal vs. Gordon Ryan [Third Coast Grappling Championship 3]
Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: Do they make money orders for IOUs? Brb.
Best Fight of the Weekend: Marlon Tapales vs. Ryosuke Iwasa
Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Bo Nickal vs. Gordon Ryan
If My Life Depended on One Pick: Dillian Whyte over Mariusz Wach
Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Matchroom Boxing on DAZN: Joshua vs. Ruiz II
Upset of the Week: Andy Ruiz Jr. over Anthony Joshua
Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Alberto El Patron vs. Tito Ortiz
Comments