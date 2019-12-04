Your Weekend in Combat Sports

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday December 6

5:00am: OneFC: Mark of Greatness Prelims (Facebook/Twitter)

8:00am: OneFC: Mark of Greatness (OneFC App)

8:00am: Ruiz vs. Joshua II Weigh-Ins (DAZN)

8:00am: Enfusion 92 ($9.13 EnfusionLive.com)

12:00pm: VMI vs. George Mason (ESPN+)

12:00pm: 2019 Cliff Keen Las Vegas Collegiate Wrestling Invitational (FloWrestling)

1:30pm: Gardner-Webb vs. George Mason (ESPN+)

2:00pm: Horta vs. Navarrete Weigh-Ins (ESPN+)

3:00pm: Davidson vs. George Mason (ESPN+)

4:30pm: Long Island vs. George Mason (ESPN+)

5:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

5:00pm: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (UFC Fight Pass)

5:30pm: UFC Live (ESPN2)

6:00pm: FITE in Focus: El Patron vs. Ortiz (Fite.tv)

8:00pm: Princeton vs. Oklahoma State (ESPN+)

8:00pm: Northern Illinois vs. Illinois (FloWrestling)

8:00pm: Combate Americas: El Patron vs. Ortiz Weigh-Ins (Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Dynasty Combat Sports: Seasons Beatings 2019 ($16.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Unified MMA 39 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: WGP 61 ($9.99 Fite.tv)

Saturday December 7

3:30am: Glory 73 Prelims (Pluto TV)

5:00am: Glory 73 Superfight Series (UFC Fight Pass)

7:00am: Glory 73 (UFC Fight Pass)

10:00am: 2019 Gardner-Edgerton Tournament (FloWrestling)

11:00am: Ruiz vs. Joshua II Prelims (DAZN)

11:00am: Aleksei Egorov vs. Serhiy Radchenko/Evgeny Smirnov vs. Ruslan Kamilov (UFC Fight Pass)

12:00pm: 2019 Cliff Keen Las Vegas Collegiate Wrestling Invitational (FloWrestling)

12:00pm: 2019 Smash Nationals (FloWrestling)

12:00pm: Brave 31 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

1:00pm: KSW 52 (DAZN)

1:00pm: Austrian Fighting Championship 12 ($11.99 Fite.tv)

1:00pm: Superior Challenge 20 ($9.99 Fite.tv)

2:00pm: CES Boxing: Holiday Bash (UFC Fight Pass)

3:00pm: Andy Ruiz vs. Anthony Joshua II/Alexander Povetkin vs. Michael Hunter (DAZN)

5:45pm: UFC Fight Night Prelims (ESPN+)

6:00pm: Men of War 8 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

7:00pm: UFC Fight Night Prelims (ESPN)

7:00pm: Maryland vs. Rutgers (FloWrestling)

7:00pm: Combate Americas: El Patron vs. Ortiz Prelims (FREE Fite.tv)

7:00pm: Rock the Bells Boxing ($14.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: Fight To Win 133 (FloGrappling)

8:30pm: Shamrock Fighting Championship 326 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Francisco Horta/Jerwin Ancajas vs. Miguel Gonzalez (ESPN+)

9:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Rozenstruick (ESPN)

9:00pm: Dennis Hogan vs. Jermall Charlo/Marlon Tapales vs. Ryosuke Iwasa (Showtime)

9:00pm: Third Coast Grappling Championship 3 (FloGrappling)

9:00pm: Rage in the Cage OKC 70 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Combate Americas: El Patron vs. Ortiz ($29.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Gulf Coast MMA/Atlas Fights Holiday Fight Night 2 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

Sunday December 8

12:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

1:00pm: Central Michigan vs. Rider (ESPN+)

1:00pm: Buffalo vs. West Virginia (FloWrestling)

1:00pm: Pitt vs. Drexel (FloWrestling)

2:00pm: Iowa vs. Princeton (ESPN+)

2:00pm: Penn vs. Penn State (FloWrestling)

9:00pm: PBC Face to Face: Charlo vs. Harrison II (Fox Sports 1)

9:30pm: PBC Countdown: Charlo vs. Harrison II (Fox Sports 1)

Top-10 Viewing Options: After last week’s nothingscape of a fight weekend, everyone comes back full and happy and throwing everything they’ve got this weekend.

1. Andy Ruiz vs. Anthony Joshua II/Alexander Povetkin vs. Michael Hunter: The biggest rematch in the heavyweight division in boxing…for a few months until Wilder and Fury. Mega trolling props is Ruiz lets Joshua hold the belts this time.

2. Emanuel Navarrete vs. Francisco Horta/Jerwin Ancajas vs. Miguel Gonzalez: Two title fights, but both fighters facing less-than-barnburning challengers.

3. UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Rozenstruick: Goddamn, it feels like we haven’t had a UFC card on Saturday night since 2007.

4. Dennis Hogan vs. Jermall Charlo/Marlon Tapales vs. Ryosuke Iwasa: The Hurricane gets a second shot at a world title after getting robbed against Jaime Munguia. Unfortunately, Jermall Charlo is awaiting.

5. Glory 73: An early Saturday morning card from China, featuring Marat Grigorian’s second lightweight title defense against the under-the-radar dangerous Elvis Gashi.

6. OneFC: Mark of Greatness: ONE is introducing new Kickboxing world championships with a feverish frenzy.

7. Third Coast Grappling Championship 3: Another great cards from the folks in Houston. The main event is a doozy, too, a wrestling vs. BJJ superclash, Penn State legend Bo Nickal vs. BJJ kingpin Gordon Ryan.

8. Fight To Win 133: Not as star-studded a card at Third Coast, but plenty deel, and AJ Agazarm headlining.

9. KSW 52: Mamed Khalidov, one of the most underrated fighters ever, battles Scott Askham in a hell of a main event for my favorite European promotion.

10. Combate Americas: El Patron vs. Ortiz: Because having money or dignity is overrated! UFC, Top Rank, and PBC running Saturday night cards, and they think this is a fantastic time to run their PPV.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Inaugural OneFC Kickboxing Bantamweight Championship: Alaverdi Ramazanov (8-6) vs. Chenglong Zhang (50-9-2) [OneFC: Mark Of Greatness]

4. Light Heavyweight Bout: Anderson Braddock Silva (44-17-1) vs. Andrei Stoica (50-12) [OneFC: Mark Of Greatness]

3. Inaugural OneFC Kickboxing Strawweight Championship: Sam-A Gaiyanghadao (367-47-9) vs. Wang Junguang (24-3-1) [OneFC: Mark Of Greatness]

2. 70kg Bout: Enriko Kehl (49-15-2) vs. Niclas Larsen (47-10-2) [Mix Fight 27]

1. Glory Lightweight Championship: Marat Grigorian (c) (58-11-1) vs. Elvis Gashi (23-0) [Glory 73]

BOXING

5. Interim IBF World Junior Featherweight Championship: Marlon Tapales (33-2) vs. Ryosuke Iwasa (26-3) [PBC on Showtime]

4. IBF World Junior Bantamweight Championship: Jerwin Ancajas (c) (31-1-2) vs. Miguel Gonzalez (31-2) [Top Rank on ESPN]

3. WBO World Junior Featherweight Championship: Emanuel Navarrete (c) (29-1) vs. Francisco Horta (20-3-1) [Top Rank on ESPN]

2. WBC World Middleweight Championship: Jermall Charlo (c) (29-0) vs. Dennis Hogan (28-2-1) [PBC on Showtime]

1. WBA Super/IBF/WBO/IBO World Heavyweight Championships: Andy Ruiz Jr. (c) (33-1) vs. Anthony Joshua (22-1) [Matchroom on DAZN]

MMA

5. Bantamweight Bout: Ricky Simon (15-2) vs. Rob Font (16-4) [UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Rozenstruik]

4. 187lb Catchweight Bout: Mamed Khalidov (34-6-2) vs. Scott Askham (18-4) [KSW 52]

3. Bantamweight Bout: Cody Stamann (18-2) vs. Song Yadong (14-3) [UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Rozenstruik]

2. Women’s Strawweight Bout: Cynthia Calvillo (8-1) vs. Marina Rodriguez (12-0-1) [UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Rozenstruik]

1. Heavyweight Bout: Alistair Overeem (45-17) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (9-0) [UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Rozenstruik]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. 125lb Bout: #4 Pat Glory (PRI) vs. #1 Spencer Lee (IOWA) [Iowa vs. Princeton]

4. No-Gi Superfight: Jake Shields vs. Romulo Barral [Third Coast Grappling Championship 3]

3. 155lb Black Belt No-Gi Bout: AJ Agazarm vs. Ary Farias [Fight To Win 133]

2. Gi Superfight: Edwin Najmi vs. Gilbert Burns [Third Coast Grappling Championship 3]

1. Superfight: Bo Nickal vs. Gordon Ryan [Third Coast Grappling Championship 3]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: Do they make money orders for IOUs? Brb.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Marlon Tapales vs. Ryosuke Iwasa

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Bo Nickal vs. Gordon Ryan

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Dillian Whyte over Mariusz Wach

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Matchroom Boxing on DAZN: Joshua vs. Ruiz II

Upset of the Week: Andy Ruiz Jr. over Anthony Joshua

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Alberto El Patron vs. Tito Ortiz