NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Hassan Whiteside

December 5, 2019

Dec 4, 2019; Portland, OR, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Hassan Whiteside (21) dunks over Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) and forward Nemanja Bjelica (88) during the first quarter at the Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Hassan Whiteside – Portland (vs Sacramento)

22 points, 8-10 FG, 6-8 FT, 16 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 blocks

A career-high in assists for Whiteside last night.

 

