Jerry Jones blows up on radio host after being asked if he's embarrassed by team's losing

The morning after his team’s loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday night, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was apparently in no mood to talk about the struggles going on in Dallas.

During an interview with 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Jones was asked right out of the gate if he was embarrassed by his team’s performance as of late, and things got testy in a hurry.

Jerry Jones on with 105.3 in Dallas at the top of the interview: “Get your damn act together yourself OK? … Settle down just a little bit… I don’t like your attitude” Later, when I asked if he understands questions about Garrett’s job: “Do you understand bullshit?” 🔊⬇️ pic.twitter.com/4uAXdZcyH2 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 6, 2019

After Jones swore a second time, the radio show lost contact with him, and the station director explained that a system meant to prevent callers from using curse words on the radio had disconnected Jones, according to NBC Sports.

Jones was eventually reconnected, and he ended up finishing the interview. Despite losing seven of their last 10 games, the Cowboys are still in first place in the NFC East with a chance to go to the playoffs, but a 6-7 record is far from what many expected the team accomplish this season, and Jones knows it.