Matchroom on DAZN: Johnson vs. Ruiz II Picks

WBA Super/IBF/WBO/IBO World Heavyweight Championships: Andy Ruiz Jr. (c) (33-1) vs. Anthony Joshua (22-1)

Luke Irwin: To say Joshua underestimated Ruiz is the understatement of the year. He let the guy hold the championships like he was a Make-A-Wish kid. Lesson learned. AJ was embarrassed in the worst way possible, and now he’s back for a shot at redeeming himself. What happened in their first bout was AJ went for the quick knockout, dropped Ruiz on his ass for the first time, and assumed he’d coast for an early stop. However, Ruiz had other plans. He got off the mat, pressured Joshua, and walked through what he had to offer. AJ doesn’t like to be hit, and Ruiz did just that until AJ fell. Now, in their rematch, both men know what they need to do. Ruiz needs to work on his cardio and not get pasted in the early rounds, while Joshua needs to treat Ruiz more like Foreman than Butterbean. Joshua hates being hit and can be dropped, but if he can withstand Ruiz’s charges and stretches it out to twelve rounds, he should bank enough rounds to win, especially with Ruiz’s shocking weigh-in results. Brother, 283?!. Joshua via UD.

Heavyweight Bout: Alexander Povetkin (35-2) vs. Michael Hunter (18-1)

Luke: Hunter has been groomed for years to be a world champion, and hoooo buddy, this is one hell of a gate to attempt to cross. Povetkin for years was the guy juuuuust outside of the biggest matchups. A level below that Furys, Klitschkos, Wilders, and AJs, and while he’s not shot, he is 40, but his last three wins were over Christian Hammer, David Price, and Hughie Fury. Not bad, but fights he should have won. I’m not sure if Hunter is ready, but now is the chance to see. No more bullshit for him the rest of the way. Majority draw.

WBC International Heavyweight Championship: Filip Hrgovic (c) (9-0) vs. Eric Molina (27-5)

Luke: This is just a showcase for Hrgovic, as Molina is an experienced, game fighter, but won’t keep up with his younger counterpart. Hrgovic via R4 TKO.

Heavyweight Bout: Dillian Whyte (26-1) vs. Mariusz Wach (35-5)

Luke: The longtime WBC mandatory challenger isn’t thrilled about this matchup, but it’ll keep him relevent and HOPEFULLY he can stay clean on the way to his first world title shot. Whyte via R3 KO.