Urijah Faber Scouting Report

Vitals

5’6″ 135 lbs (Bantamweight)

69″ reach, Orthodox

May 14, 1979

Record

35-10 (UFC: 11-6)

Current Streak

2 straight wins

Training

NCAA D1 wrestler

Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Championships Held

King of the Cage Bantamweight Champion: 2004-2006 (four successful title defenses)

WEC Featherweight Champion: 2006-2008 (six successful title defenses)

Strengths

– as experienced as they come – 19 title fights

– incredibly tough – fought with two broken hands one fight

– excellent submission skills

– finishes fights

– great chin (no pun intended)

– amazing cardio – always pushing the pace

– strong wrestler

– solid in the clinch

– good at avoiding/defending strikes

– has only lost three times in a non-title fight in his career

– fast hands

– very disciplined in training and diet

– good ground and pound

– big and strong for a bantamweight

– superb submission defense – has never been tapped out

– comfortable switching stances during a fight

– great scrambler

Weaknesses

– not much knockout power

– not overly accurate on his strikes

– gets hit almost more often than he dishes out

– poor takedown & takedown defense success

– hasn’t been able to get over the hump in championship fights lately

– doesn’t throw many kicks

– very susceptible to be attacked via leg kicks

– game hasn’t evolved over the years

– already over 40



Synopsis

The sun has already set once on the The California Kid’s storied MMA career, so enjoy his exciting fights while you can.