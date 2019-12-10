Watch: Dave Grohl shotguns beer with fan on stage

For as long as he’s been on this planet, Foo Fighters lead singer Dave Grohl has been rocking out to the fullest extent possible.

Grohl was only 17 when he joined Washington DC’s legendary hardcore punk band Scream — so young that he even had to lie about his age to join the group. He then joined The Four Horsemen, and quickly parlayed that to becoming the drummer of Nirvana — one of the greatest rock bands of all time.

He’s been the lead singer of Foo Fighters for awhile, and he continues to rock out, like when he provided some banging vocals at a recent show, while still finding the time to shotgun a beer with a fan on stage.

Dave Grohl ripping shotguns with a fan on stage. Legend. pic.twitter.com/nvL2xLuZHf — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 10, 2019

What a legend.