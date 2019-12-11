WWE NXT Results (12/11): New Cruiserweight Champion Crowned, Triple Threat To Determine No.1 Contender, More

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

This edition of NXT opens up with a match for the Cruiserweight Title between Angel Garza and Lio Rush. These two have put on some incredible matches and this one was the best of all.

NXT Cruiserweight Title Match: Angel Garza defeats Lio Rush (c) by submission.

Just after Rush narrowly kicked out following the Wing Clipper, Garza went right into a seated reverse full nelson and Rush, trapped, had no choice but to tap out.

A video promo is shown with Finn Balor, who will compete in tonight’s triple threat main event to determine a new No.1 contender. He mentions his long reign as NXT champion and feels that his opponents tonight, Keith Lee and Tommaso Ciampa are not worthy.

Back from break, Garza addresses the crowd and then invites his girlfriend into the ring. He proposes to her and she excitedly accepts.

Raul Mendoza defeats Cameron Grimes via pinfall.

Kushida came out during this match and teased stealing the hat of Grimes. This distraction was enough for Mendoza to hit a quick hurricanrana takeover and a quick pin.

Cathy Kelley interviews Mia Yim, who will face Dakota Kai tonight. Yim recalls Kai sending her off in an ambulance during their last encounter and says it will be Kai who leaves in an ambulance tonight.

Travis Banks defeats Jaxson Ryker by pinfall.

Banks, a product of NXT UK, was out by himself against all three members of The Forgotten Sons. He landed the Slice of Heaven kick on Ryker to get the pin and then escaped harm as Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake went for the post-match attack.

Dakota Kai defeats Mia Yim by pinfall.

Kai removed one of the turnbuckle pads while the referee had turned away and after Yim went head first into it, Kai was able to get the pin.

After the match, Yim attacked Kai and pulled her over into the soundstage area. After setting up some tables, Yim chased a fleeing Kai and caught her before delivering a back suplex off the stage onto the tables below.

Keith Lee talks about the main event tonight, stating that all he ever needed was an opportunity. Tonight, Balor and Ciampa will both bask in his glory.

Breezango defeats The Singh Brothers via pinfall.

After a series of high-impact double team maneuvers by Breezango, Fandango hit one of the Singh brothers with a flying legdrop off the top rope for the win.

A video package is shown profiling Rhea Ripley’s rise through the ranks of WWE. She will challenge Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women’s Title next Wednesday night.

Bianca Belair defeats Kayden Carter by pinfall.

Fairly one-sided match, Belair hits her finisher for the win.

Tommaso Ciampa addresses tonight’s main event. His focus is on regaining “Goldie”, no matter who he has to go through. He says “Goldie, tonight is for you”, before coming out from the back.

No. 1 contender for NXT Title: Finn Balor defeats Keith Lee and Tommaso Ciampa

Right after Lee delivered the Spirit Bomb to Ciampa, Balor came off the top rope with the Coup de Grace to get the three count on Lee.

Balor will challenge Adam Cole next week for the NXT Title. The show ends with Balor and Cole exchanging words across the arena.