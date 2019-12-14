Gameday 33: Penguins vs. Kings

Penguins vs. Kings

PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA

7:00PM Eastern | FS-W | AT&TSN-PT

Hockey is super weird. There are many VIZ that will tell you this, but you can also establish this anecdotally.

If I told you before the season, in list fashion, the Penguins injuries this season and that Matt Murray would be seemingly supplanted as the starting goaltender by December. The smart hockey fan would wonder about who the number one pick is going to be.

Yet here we are. Sitting in the first wild card with a +20 goal differential and in a practical tie with the Canes for 3rd in the Metro.

Hockey is weird, but sometimes weird is good.

Lines:

Malkin is feeling better. No status update for tomorrow’s game for #Pens. Bjugstad skates this morning. -SK — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) December 13, 2019

Simon – Guentzel – Rust

ZAR – McCann – Kahun

Galchenyuk – Blueger – Tanev

Blandisi – Lafferty – Noesen

Letang – Marino

Johnson – Schultz

Pettersson – Riikola

Jarry

Really hoping Malkin plays you guys.

The Kings currently sit dead last in the West. They have won as many games as the Ottowa Senators and have a worse goal differential. This is a game where you’d really like to make sure you got the 2 points.

Iafallo – Kopitar – Brown

Lewis – Carter – Clifford

Kempe – Lizotte – Wagner

Luff – Amadio – Toffoli

Ryan – Doughty

Hutton – Roy

MacDermid – Walker

Quick

Monarchies are bullshit.

Go Pens