Gameday 33: Penguins vs. Kings

Penguins vs. Kings
PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA
7:00PM Eastern | FS-W | AT&TSN-PT
Hockey is super weird. There are many VIZ that will tell you this, but you can also establish this anecdotally.
If I told you before the season, in list fashion, the Penguins injuries this season and that Matt Murray would be seemingly supplanted as the starting goaltender by December. The smart hockey fan would wonder about who the number one pick is going to be.
Yet here we are. Sitting in the first wild card with a +20 goal differential and in a practical tie with the Canes for 3rd in the Metro.
Hockey is weird, but sometimes weird is good.
Lines:
Simon – Guentzel – Rust
ZAR – McCann – Kahun
Galchenyuk – Blueger – Tanev
Blandisi – Lafferty – Noesen
Letang – Marino
Johnson – Schultz
Pettersson – Riikola
Jarry
Really hoping Malkin plays you guys.
The Kings currently sit dead last in the West. They have won as many games as the Ottowa Senators and have a worse goal differential. This is a game where you’d really like to make sure you got the 2 points.
Iafallo – Kopitar – Brown
Lewis – Carter – Clifford
Kempe – Lizotte – Wagner
Luff – Amadio – Toffoli
Ryan – Doughty
Hutton – Roy
MacDermid – Walker
Quick
Monarchies are bullshit.
Go Pens
