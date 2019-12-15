Team USA drunkenly sings 'We Are The Champions' on bus after Presidents Cup win (Video)

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Team USA may have fallen behind early to the international team in Presidents Cup competition, but it used its veteran leadership and experience to buckle down and dominate the final three days on the golf course.

It was a sweet victory, as Team USA had to really earn it, after finding itself in an early hole.

As such, the celebrating was even more enjoyable, especially when the players had some drinks after winning, then sang “We Are The Champions” on the bus ride home.

The content the people want … more bus singing from from the #USTeam 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Nhh8t9zzxx — Presidents Cup (@PresidentsCup) December 15, 2019

Team USA improved to 11-1-1 against its international “foe” in Presidents Cup competition, and the trophy remains with them.