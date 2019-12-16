The Weekend Bulletin

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)
A quick snapshot at the weekend that was.
Biggest Upset: Irene Aldana +195 over Ketlen Vieira
Notable New Champions:
- UFC Featherweight Championship: Alexander Volkanovski
- WBO European Light Heavyweight Championship: Ricards Bolotniks
- WBO European Junior Bantamweight Championship: Quaise Khademi
- IBF World Lightweight Championship: Teofimo Lopez
- NABF Junior Flyweight Championship: Saleto Henderson
- Alpha Fight Series 70kg Championship: Dzhabar Askerov
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
- Colby Jacked: Zero takedown attempts from two fantastic wrestlers. Just Colby Covington bringing his nonstop pressure and Usman bringing his precision brutality. For five rounds, these two fought their asses off, until Covington’s jaw was shattered and Usman didn’t let him get to his feet. Kamaru is still the welterweight champion of this world, and the ever-present and ever-annoying Covington is finally vanquished, running to the back to cap the night off.
- The Future is Now: At just twenty-two years old, Teofimo Lopez, the super-prospect is now Lopez, the world champion. In just under two rounds, Lopez’s right hand landed a fraction before Commey’s did, and that was all she wrote. Even cooler, Lopez stood in the ring with Vasyl Lomachenko, as he’s Loma’s last obstacle towards cleaning out the lightweight division. That fight is going to own.
- The Kingdom Has Fallen: Alexander Volkanovski claimed that he was Max Holloway’s worst nightmare, a horrible matchup, and had the key to defeat him. Since everyone who fights Max Holloway says the same thing, I assumed Max would adapt, but Volkanovski stuck to his plan, adapted better, and is now the Featherweight champion of this world after toppling maybe the most dominant champion in the UFC.
