Knicks rumors indicate team interested in trading Julius Randle

Julius Randle has been arguably the best player on the Knicks this season, and so, true to form, the team is looking into possibly moving him.

Randle signed a three-year, $63 million deal with the Knicks over the summer, and it was assumed that the team would look to build around both him and first-round draft pick RJ Barrett. And as the season progressed, that looked even more likely, as Randle has been the team’s veteran leader, averaging 17.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

But on Sunday, seven of the players the Knicks signed over the offseason became eligible for trade, and apparently, Randle is being shopped by the team. Newsday’s Steve Popper reported that the team is open to trading Randle, and they’ll likely get some phone calls, as he could give a number of clubs an immediate boost in the frontcourt.

It is true that the Knicks have more power forwards than they know what to do with, but that’s due to the ineptitude of the front office. Trading a player of Randle’s character wouldn’t be wise, as the Knicks need to begin retaining talent — not shipping it across the league. Otherwise, they’ll be stuck in a perpetual state of rebuilding.