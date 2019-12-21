Angels Legends So Popular They’ve Earned Their Own Bobbleheads

Once a proud Angels fan, always a proud Angels fan. With 9 West Division Titles, one world series championship, and one pennant, the Los Angeles based team has done pretty well since its inception in 1961. The team has made every Los Angeles fan stand proud through generations, and will continue on to do so diligently.

But our great team would not be here today if it were not for the brave efforts of some of the best members and players, who have given their all for the team. Such legends deserve their place in the Legendary Hall of Fame. Some of these legends have already won the hearts of millions of Los Angeles fans as well as others around the globe, so much so that they’ve had their own very own bobbleheads carved and sold as collectibles.

We've mentioned some famous Angeles legends who have their own bobbleheads, in the list below.

Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani, or “Sho Time” is a greatly celebrated Japanese pitcher, now a designated hitter for the Angels. He is also the first Japanese pitcher ever to break the 165 km per hour mark. Shohei has done a fabulous job for himself in America, winning the 2018 Rookie of the Year award. It was a shame injury hit him during the latest season, but with what recent news is suggesting, it may just be a short while before Shohei makes his dream comeback to the mound. There is certainly a lot hanging on this man’s shoulders and is definitely one of the star players to watch out for in the near future.

Mike Trout

An eight-time MBA All-Star, three-time America league winner, Most Valuable Player 2014, 2016 and 2019, coming in a close second during 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2018 seasons. We simply cannot think of any person better for this bobblehead list other than the Millville Meteor.

Mike Trout is an all-time legend, with his stats shooting through the roof every game. The coach brought him on for a brief time during the 2011 season, but he proved why he should be put in as a regular. In 2012, he unanimously won the 2012 Rookie of The Year award. Mike has been really consistent with his plays and a good character to match.

Oh, and did we forget to mention he has signed a 12-year contract with the team, costing 426 million U.S Dollars!!!! The money speaks for itself. Get your Mike Trout bobbleheads before they sell out, and they are selling like crazy recently.

Jered Weaver

Very little was heard of Jered Weaver – a Californian pitcher – when he made his debut for the Angels way back in 2006. He must have decided he would not leave the club in the state e entered. With seven shutout innings and five strikeouts, Jered made sure everyone remembered his name.

Jered even earned a no-hitter during his 2012 season and has won 3 All-Stars, was a 2 time American League wins leader and an MLB strikeout leader between the 2010 and 2014 seasons. A true legend in all meaning.

He has made quite a reputation for himself over the years, getting a commendable 1621 career strikeouts. Although he made his last appearance for the San Diego Padres in 2017, he will always be remembered as a great Angels legend and one of the best pitchers to throw the ball.

CJ Wilson

Let’s go back in time a little. There are very few Angels fans who have not heard of CJ Wilson’s name. Although not a big player in the league, he did play for the Angels, and a fine game did he play.

With a career total of 1259 strikeouts, he was a pretty impressive pitcher. C.J joined the Texas Rangers in 2005, later joining The Angels in 2012, spending the rest of his career there. He was also a 2-time All-Star winner.

Wilson later became the founder of his very own racing team, the CJ Wilson Racing team, and is doing pretty well there. His bobbleheads are becoming rarer to obtain, and if you manage to get hold of one, do not let go. Those babies can sell themselves, and for great rates.

Ervin Santana

Ervin Santana will always be a legendary pitcher and one who rightly deserves his place on this list. He made his debut for the Angels in 2005 and remained here until parting ways in 2012.

With a career record of 1926 strikeouts, Ervin Santana’s bobblehead figures are hard to come across. He is a free agent right now, but during his glory days, few could compare to his athleticism and style. He also has a no-hitter to his name, which he earned in 2011, while still playing for the Angels.

Ervin’s bobbleheads are becoming rare collectibles as we speak and could fetch great money, provided you could get your hands on one.

Jim Edmonds

Jim Edmonds, also fondly called Jimmy Baseball by Cardinal fans, was a great addition to the Angels for the five years that he played there. For the few people who would not have had the opportunity to see this magician of a player play, Jim was a great hitter, as well as a pitcher who earned 1199 strikeouts in his career.

Throughout his career, Jim earned for himself 4 All-Stars, 8 Gold Glove Awards, and he became a World Series Champion in 2006. His defensive plays were recognized by many legends, and eventually earned him a place in the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame. He was also awarded the Silver Slugger award in 2004.

Jim Edmonds is a true baseball legend, and an emotional hero for the Angels, having started his career here in 1995. If you’re able to get your hands on a collectible, make sure you keep it, not for the money, but rather for the icon that was raised by the Angels.

All of these collectible bobbleheads are pretty rare and special to Angels fans, and we would suggest any fan to keep these close to them. They are a rich privilege and a tribute to the Angels in the most honest way.

