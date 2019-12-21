Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Nikola Vucevic

By December 21, 2019

Dec 20, 2019; Portland, OR, USA; Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9) shoots the ball over Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Nikola Vucevic – Orlando (vs Portland)

23 points, 9-20 FG, 5-7 FT, 12 rebounds, 1 assist, 6 steals, 2 blocks

The six steals tips the scale for Vucevic.

 

