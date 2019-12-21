Touchdowns and Tangents: College Football, Pro Bowl and more

Touchdowns and Tangents gets into the College Football Bowl season with Hardcore CFB Podcast host Corey L.

Corey shares his why and the historical importance of college football. He also has surprising takes on Pac-12 football and shares his experience with Big10 and SEC football.

The show also gets into the Pro Bowl and national signing days. There are also a strong close out on Oakland and more Good News from the NFL.

Tune in next week because there will probably be plenty of Star Wars hate coming up.

You can find more content from this podcast daily on touchdownsandtangents.com.