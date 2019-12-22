Look: Jerry Jones' angry, disgusted reaction after Cowboys' loss to Eagles sparks memes

The Cowboys sat atop the NFC East every week of the season in their quest to repeat as NFC East champions, but that all changed on Sunday.

Philadelphia jumped out to a 10-0 lead against Dallas in the first quarter in the game, and never looked back, allowing its defense to set the tone in a 17-9 victory.

And team owner Jerry Jones was not happy about it. Check out his reaction while watching the game in a suite, after the Cowboys were stopped on fourth down late, essentially icing the game.

Jerry Jones on his way down to the field to strange Jason Garrett to death pic.twitter.com/0kKHoAnhhP — Barstool Sports (@BarstoolsTweets) December 23, 2019

Let’s enjoy a better, zoomed-in shot, shall we?

Cowboys fall to the Eagles 17-9 pic.twitter.com/nL1lKNsUTg — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 23, 2019

Twitter was immediately flooded with memes, sparking speculation about head coach Jason Garrett being fired.

Jason Garrett trying to leave before Jerry Jones sees him pic.twitter.com/k7IhHOcI45 — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) December 23, 2019

Me seeing Jerry Jones and Chris Christie suffering in the owners box as the Cowboys lose #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/O335DxF5cT — Pat Ralph (@Pat_Ralph) December 23, 2019

Jerry Jones waiting for Jason Garrett after the game pic.twitter.com/voX7D8sBWF — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) December 23, 2019

Jerry Jones – “ain’t no way in hell im giving Dak $40 mill” pic.twitter.com/rzBOp1zI8o — werls (@werls4) December 23, 2019

The Cowboys are now on the outside looking in in terms of the playoff picture, and they’ll need to beat the Redskins, with the Eagles losing to the Giants in Week 17, to qualify.