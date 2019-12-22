Look: Jerry Jones' angry, disgusted reaction after Cowboys' loss to Eagles sparks memes

The Cowboys sat atop the NFC East every week of the season in their quest to repeat as NFC East champions, but that all changed on Sunday.
Philadelphia jumped out to a 10-0 lead against Dallas in the first quarter in the game, and never looked back, allowing its defense to set the tone in a 17-9 victory.
And team owner Jerry Jones was not happy about it. Check out his reaction while watching the game in a suite, after the Cowboys were stopped on fourth down late, essentially icing the game.
Let’s enjoy a better, zoomed-in shot, shall we?
Twitter was immediately flooded with memes, sparking speculation about head coach Jason Garrett being fired.
The Cowboys are now on the outside looking in in terms of the playoff picture, and they’ll need to beat the Redskins, with the Eagles losing to the Giants in Week 17, to qualify.
