NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Nikola Jokic

By December 24, 2019

Dec 23, 2019; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) boxes out Phoenix Suns center Aron Baynes (46) during the first half at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Nikola Jokic – Denver (vs Phoenix)

22 points, 6-13 FG, 6-6 FT, 4 3PTs, 12 rebounds, 10 assists, 1 steals

The Joker’s slow start is far in the rearview now.

 

