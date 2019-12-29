Look: Kobe Bryant, daughter spotted courtside at Mavericks-Lakers game

One of the Lakers legends was in the house for the team’s game against the Mavericks at Staples Center, and he brought his daughter with him.

Kobe Bryant, winner of five titles as a member of the Lakers, was spotted taking in the game from a courtside view, along with his daughter.

Spotted: Mamba & Mambacita 🐍🐍 pic.twitter.com/bmlQAfvOzT — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 30, 2019

Kobe dapped up some of the Rich Paul gang as well. Here he is sharing a warm embrace with Anthony Davis.

…And Paul as well.

Kobe Bryant talking to Rich Paul court side at the #Lakers vs. #Mavericks game pic.twitter.com/kMx2hVAAXM — Lauren A. Jones (@LoJoMedia) December 30, 2019

It’d be interesting to know if Kobe was in the house to watch the Lakers, MVP frontrunner Luka Doncic — or both.