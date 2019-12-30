Combat

Fight of the Day: Remy Bonjasky vs. Vernon White

Fight of the Day: Remy Bonjasky vs. Vernon White

Fight of the Day: Remy Bonjasky vs. Vernon White

December 30, 2019

By: |

 

Date: August 15. 2003
Card: K-1 World Grand Prix 2003 in Las Vegas II
Venue: Bellagio Hotel & Casino
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

 

