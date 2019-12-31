HOVG Podcast Rewind: Phil Hecken and Todd Radom

In this encore presentation of The Hall of Very Good Podcast, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Phil Hecken and Todd Radom.
The longtime friends and uniform experts re-join the boys to break down their favorite teams (more specifically…their logos, jerseys and caps) taking part in this year’s Copa de la Diversión.
Also…what is a bivouac?
Copa de la Diversión Bigger, Bolder in 2019
- Todd’s Teams – Bradenton Barbanegras, Llamas de Hickory , Viento de Lancaster, Chicharrones de Columbia and Margaritas de El Paso.
- Shawn’s Teams – Mariachis de Nuevo México, Perros Santos de Charleston, Gallos de Delmarva, Xolos de Gwinnett and Sacramento Dorados.
- Phil’s Teams – Lowriders de Fresno, Corazones de Reno, Piñatas de Erie, Chicharrones de Columbia and Margaritas de El Paso.
- Lou’s Teams – Flying Chanclas de San Antonio, Ardillas Voladoras de Richmond, Gatos Feroces de New Hampshire, Matamoscas de Midessa and Chupacabras de Round Rock.
