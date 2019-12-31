Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Jordan McRae

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Jordan McRae

Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Jordan McRae

By December 31, 2019

By: |

Dec 30, 2019; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan McRae (52) dribbles as Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn (25) chases during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Jordan McRae – Washington (vs Miami)

29 points, 9-14 FG, 5-7 FT, 6 3 PTs, 4 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals, 1 block

McRae stepped up big time for the undermanned Wizards last night.

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Hoops Manifesto, NBA

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Hoops Manifesto
Home