'AEW Dynamite' Results (1/1): MJF's Stipulations, Jon Moxley Ponders Decision, More

The January 1 edition of AEW Dynamite emanated live from Dailey’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. It was the first show of the new year for Tony Khan’s company and included an appearance by the world champ, as well as a Women’s title match.

AEW Dynamite opened with a video package featuring The Elite.

Arn Anderson accompanied Cody Rhodes to the ring for the match with Darby Allin. Jim Ross revealed that Arn is the head coach for the Nightmare Family.

Cody Rhodes defeated Darby Allin

SoCal Uncensored is interviewed backstage, but are interrupted by Sammy Guevara. Guevara points out that while Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian are the AEW World Tag Team champions, Christopher Daniels has nothing. Daniels challenges him to a match next week on Dynamite.

Riho defeated Nyla Rose, Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida to retain the AEW World Women’s Championship

After the match, Nyla Rose took Riho out by putting her through a table in the middle of the ring.

Joey Janlea is interviewed backstage but before he can speak, he’s nailed with a low-blow from Penelope Ford. Ford and Kip Sabian stand over Janela as he struggles to get back up.

Jon Moxley defeated Trent

Sammy Guevara came out after the match and told Moxley that he had a message from Chris Jericho. Jericho appeared on the big screen and said that his invitation was still open for Moxley to join The Inner Circle. He then said that he wanted Jon to help lead The Inner Circle with him and that the group had bought Moxley a new Ford GT as a welcome gift.

Jon answered by saying that he considered Chris a friend and mentor. Out of respect, he will give his answer on the January 8 edition of Dynamite.

Sammy Guevara defeated Dustin Rhodes

Sammy won the match with an assist from Jake Hager.

Private Party was interviewed backstage and crossed paths with Hangman Page, who wasn’t a fan of their party.

MJF and Wardlow came to the ring for a promo. MJF talked about the New Year and said that some stipulations had to be honored before he would face Cody Rhodes.

MJF said that the match will be held at Revolution on February 29. He demanded that Rhodes not touch him in the meantime. He then said that Rhodes must face Wardlow in a steel cage. Finally, Cody must agree to take 10 lashes with a leader strap in the ring on Dynamite.

The Jurassic Express was backstage and Jungle Boy talked about his match with Chris Jericho being the biggest of his career. Riho was then interviewed but before she can speak, Britt Baker interrupted her and apparently turned heel. She was tired of the champ never being there, yet constantly stealing victories.

Hangman Page joined the commentary table for the main event.

The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) defeated The Lucha Bros and PAC

The Elite called Page into the ring to celebrate afterward, but Hangman refused.