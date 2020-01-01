Carmelo Anthony gets massive ovation from Knicks fans in return to MSG (Video)

Carmelo Anthony is one of the most prolific scorers in NBA history, and Knicks fans were lucky to have had him spend the majority of his career with them, balling out at Madison Square Garden.

Anthony played with the Knicks for seven seasons, and fans still have a special place in their heart for him. That was evident when he returned to Madison Square Garden for the first time since joining the Trail Blazers, and reentering the NBA, for one final season.

Check out the awesome ovation Knicks fans gave Melo during pregame introductions.

It’s all love for Melo in NYC.