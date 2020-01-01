Lamar Jackson wins 2019 Otto Award

From the first game of the season, to his final in Week 16, Lamar Jackson has been the best quarterback in the NFL in 2019.

Against Miami in week one, Jackson completed 17 of 20 passes for 324 yards and five touchdown passes. From there on, Jackson tore up the league both on the ground, and in the air.

His finest game was a Monday night contest against the defending NFC Champion, Los Angeles Rams, and it turned into the Lamar show instead. Lamar completed 15 of 20 passes for 169 yards and five touchdown passes to go along with 95 yards rushing. This was the game that pretty much cemented Jackson as the league’s MVP, as if there were any doubts at all.

In 15 games played, Jackson had five 100-yard rushing games en route to a thousand yard season on the ground. Add another 3,127 yards through the air, 36 touchdown passes to lead the league, the 1st overall seed in the AFC, wins over the Saints, 49ers, Seahawks, Patriots, and Texans, all playoff teams, and you have the winner of the 2019 Automatic Otto award.

Congradulations to Lamar Jackson! Not bad for a quarterback who was told he’d never make it in the NFL as a quarterback, or that he was better off as a wide receiver– you sure showed them Lamar!

Here’s a list of past winners of the award:

2015- Cam Newton

2016- Tom Brady

2017- Carson Wentz

2018- Patrick Mahomes

2019- Lamar Jackson