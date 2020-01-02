Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: LeBron James

By January 2, 2020

Jan 1, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (3) guards Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) as he drives to the basket in the first half of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

LeBron James – Lakers (vs Phoenix)

31 points, 11-21 FG, 8-12 FT, 13 rebounds, 12 assists, 2 steals, 1 block

LeBron and the Lakers came roaring out of the gate against the Suns last night (luckily, since they almost coughed up the game).

 

