NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Domantas Sabonis

By January 3, 2020

By: |

Jan 2, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) reacts during the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Domantas Sabonis – Indiana (vs Denver)

18 points, 8-12 FG, 2-6 FT, 9 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 steals, 1 block

A near-triple double from Sabonis wasn’t enough to top the Nuggets.

 

