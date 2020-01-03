Barry Melrose Rocks

The Sabres are doing all of the things

The Sabres are doing all of the things

Barry Melrose Rocks

The Sabres are doing all of the things

By January 3, 2020

By: |

Hold on. Time out.

Thanks coach.

What’s been happening in Buffalo in the last 24 hours?

Well, it started with Marco Scandella getting traded to Montreal for a 4th round pick. This was Montreal’s second move involving a defenseman of the day, having already shipped Mike Reilly to Ottawa.

Was this a ploy simply for a 4th round pick? The world may never know, but it seems apparent that it was, because then, the Sabres shipped a 4th rounder to Calgary for Michael Frolik. The holidays are over and GMs are getting busy.

Oh, and then Buffalo won a shootout with the Oilers, for good measure. We’ll see if all of today’s busywork translates into anything, because for now, the Sabres are 5 points out of a playoff spot.

, Barry Melrose Rocks

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Barry Melrose Rocks
Home