Ja Morant embarrasses Clippers player, sends poor guy to the ground with sick move (Video)

The Grizzlies have had a few rough seasons, but their struggles may have been worth it, as young star Ja Morant is already looking like a generational-type player.

Memphis selected Morant with the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft, and he’s the clear-cut favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award, dazzling nearly every time he touches the ball.

He put poor Jerome Robinson on the wrong end of the highlight reel in Saturday’s game against the Clippers, when he used this sick crossover to send his opponent to the floor.

The reaction by Robinson’s teammate, Lou Williams, was great, though. Lou Will essentially told Morant “Go ahead, rookie, you earned that open look with that sick move.”