AEW 'Dynamite' Results (1/8):Tribute To Memphis Wrestling, Jon Moxley Answers Chris Jericho, More

The January 8 anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite emanated from the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi. The company billed this episode as the Tribute to the Legends of Memphis Wrestling.

Dynamite kicked off with a flashback of Chris Jericho’s offer to Jon Moxley to join his Inner Circle. Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone and Excalibur were joined on commentary by Memphis Wrestling broadcasting legend Dave Brown.

Hangman Page and Kenny Omega defeated Private Party

The storyline of issues in The Elite continued, as he and Omega struggled to get on the same page during the match. The two men had virtually no timing and inadvertently ran into each other several times. But they managed to pull out the win.

After the bout, PAC was shown backstage choking out Omega’s friend, Michael Nakazawa. PAC said that until he got his singles match with Kenny, the beatings would continue.

Brandi Rhodes joined commentary for the women’s match. She immediately began trolling the audience at home by going after Excalibur because he wears a mask, even though he’s not wrestling. She also mocked Statlander, because she’s not actually an alien. Both comments echoed criticism from many pro wrestling insiders, including Jim Cornette.

Riho retained the AEW World Women’s Championship vs. Kris Statlander

The Nightmare Collective came to ringside during the match and attacked Riho while the referee’s back was turned. Statlander turned her attention to Awesome Kong and she was then confronted by Brandi. Someone described as a “Japanese death match wrestling legend,” joined The Nightmare Collective, but was taken down by Riho from off the top rope The mach continued and Kong gave Riho the assist to get the win.

Kong attacked Statlander after the match and Riho came to her aid, but was taken down. Hikaru Shida and Big Swole came out to help, while Britt Baker sat by and watched it all unfold.

A video package of Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford was shown next.

Sammy Guevara defeated Christopher Daniels

Pentagon Jr came out and called for the Arabian Moonsault from Daniels. Daniels was distracted, allowing Guevara to get the win. The Dark Order then came down to the ring and began to play mind games with Daniels. They said that the AEW faithful did not believe in Christoper anymore and that he should join them. Daniels refused and instead attacked them, leading to him getting laid out. The rest of SoCal Uncensored and The Young Bucks came out to help and both sides brawled as Dynamite headed to commercial.

Cody & Dustin Rhodes defeated The Lucha Brothers

The Rhodes Brothers came down to the ring with Arn Anderson, who “coached” them up at key moments in the match.

After the match, Tony Schiavone went to the ring and tried to get an answer from Cody concerning whether or not he would accept MJF’s stipulations before their match could happen. Arn spoke for Cody and questioned why MJF would put forth such stipulations. He then said that Cody would give his answer soon.

When Dynamite came back from commercial, MJF was in the ring yelling about Cody being a coward. He called Rhodes out to the ring but instead, Diamond Dallas Page came out. He put himself over at MJF’s expense and then addressed the situation of whether or not he will come back for one more match. The two went nose to nose, but then The Butcher, The Blade and The Bunny came down to the ring.

DDP dropped Butcher and Blade, but was outnumbered by Wardlow and MJF. The segment ended when Dustin Rhodes and others came out to help.

The Jurassic Express defeated Best Friends and Orange Cassidy

Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager came down to the ring for the confrontation with Jon Moxley. Moxley came out and Chris immediately put him over to the crowd. But Jon said he could not be bought. However, he then said he has indeed joined The Inner Circle. Moxley took off his jacket and revealed an Inner Circle shirt. Jon said he wanted to dominate and the way to do it was to surround himself with The Inner Circle.

Jon celebrated with The Inner Circle and all of them drank a little bit of the bubbly, as the fans sat in shock. Jericho gave Jon the keys to the Ford GT he was promised and as Hager and Guevara got out of the ring, Mox suddenly told Chris that he was only kidding. He would never join The Inner Circle and the only thing he wanted was Jericho’s AEW World Championship.

Mox then smashed a bottle over Jericho’s head, hit him and Guevara with The Paradigm Shift and then ran from Hager. Moxley went out through the crowd, ripped off his Inner Circle Shirt and showed off the car keys to the camera.