Giants owner John Mara leaves door open for Eli Manning to return as backup QB

At 39 years of age, it’s clear that Eli Manning’s days as the Giants starting quarterback are over.

Manning had been the team’s starter to begin the season ever year since 2004, but the team drafted Daniel Jones — quite high, at that, with the sixth overall pick — and it’s clear that it’s his team going forward. That was evidenced by the way he and Manning partied their face off after the team defeated the Redskins in an overtime thriller a few weeks ago.

It’s unclear if Manning will retire, or sign a new deal to return for another season — with the Giants or elsewhere. Team owner John Mara, however, is open to Manning returning to back up Jones — or working for the organization — if that’s what he wants to do, during a radio appearance on WFAN 660’s the “Moose and Maggie” show.

"Eli came to see me a few days ago & we had a nice long talk." He says Eli hasn't fully decided but Mara told Eli to take his time, think and come back and see me again." — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) January 10, 2020

It’s great that the Giants are doing right by Manning, who won two Super Bowls during his tenure there.