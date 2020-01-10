Golden Boy on DAZN: Munguia vs. O'Sullivan Picks

Middleweight Bout: Gary O’Sullivan (30-3) vs. Jaime Munguia (34-0)

Luke Irwin: After a year and a half of turning down all challengers (Dennis Hogan robbery aside) at 154lbs, Munguia moves up to middleweight. In Sullivan, he gets a name, but limited opponent. Sullivan is a solid B-level fighter who gets summarily pummeled when he steps up in competition. He’ll come to fight, but Munguia is just too much. Too talented, too young, too fast. Munguia via R6 KO.

Junior Middleweight Bout: Fernando Castaneda (26-13-1) vs. Travell Mazion (16-0)

Luke: Semi-dangerous bout for Mazion, who’s been built up very well. Casteneda doesn’t usually go the distance, one way or another. I can even see him scoring a knockdown on Mazion. But over time, Mazion can outskill him and tire him out in the late rounds. Mazion via UD.

Lightweight Bout: Hector Tanajara (18-0) vs. Juan Carlos Burgos (33-3-2)

Luke: Two of Burgos’s losses have been to Devin Haney and Mikey Garcia, which there is absolutely no shame in, but he brought just about nothing to the table in those. This is a relatively big jump for Tanajara, and I don’t think he can put away Burgos if world-class champions couldn’t. Tanajara via SD.