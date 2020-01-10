NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Tristan Thompson

Hoops Manifesto

Jan 9, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) shoots against Detroit Pistons forward Sekou Doumbouya (45) during the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Tristan Thompson – Cleveland (vs Detroit)

35 points, 15-20 FG, 5-6 FT, 14 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 3 blocks

Who saw this coming?!

 

