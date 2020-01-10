Stephen Jones indicates Cowboys are 'all in' on Dak Prescott, plan to re-sign Amari Cooper

This NFL offseason features quite the quarterback carousel, and it’s unlike any other year that we’ve ever seen.

Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Eli Manning, Jameis Winston, Marcus Mariota, Dak Prescott, Philip Rivers and a number of others are all set to hit free agency, while at least one of those guys will likely pursue retirement.

In the meantime, the rumors are flying, with Tom Brady being rumored to be a possible fit for a number of different teams not named the Patriots. The Cowboys, however, are not one of them, according to EVP Stephen Jones.

Jones appeared on 103.3 FM ESPN on Friday, and he made it clear that the team is not interested in Brady. Not only that, he stated that the Cowboys are “all in” on Prescott, and that they also plan to re-sign Amari Cooper.

Stephen Jones when @stevenwdennis joked about calling Tom Brady: “Not even a thought. We’re so, so all in on Dak. [Mike McCarthy] is so all in on Dak. He’s so convicted that [Dak’s] the guy that can help us win championships. He’s putting together a great staff to support him.” https://t.co/rShMF3ZdMF — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 10, 2020

Stephen Jones on @1033fmESPN said he’s surprised that the Cowboys don’t have at least one of the two deals done [Dak/Amari]. He made it clear that they want both to stay. “We’ve got to land the plane and it starts with Dak. He’s the leader of this team. He’s got the ‘it’ factor.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 10, 2020

It’s crazy to think how much the Cowboys will pay Prescott, as he could end up receiving over $37 million per season. As for Cooper, it’s going to be tough for the team to make it work with both players, especially given that Ezekiel Elliott recently received his new deal a few months ago.