Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Isaiah Hartenstein

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Isaiah Hartenstein

Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Isaiah Hartenstein

By January 12, 2020

By: |

Jan 11, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) shakes hands with center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) after a play during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Isaiah Hartenstein – Houston (vs Minnesota)

17 points, 8-9 FG, 1-2 FT, 15 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals, 5 blocks

There might have been more flashy statlines last night, but Hartenstein wins due to his almost perfect shooting night and his defensive stats.

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Hoops Manifesto, NBA

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Hoops Manifesto
Home