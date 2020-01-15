BREAKING: AEW's Future On TNT Revealed

All Elite Wrestling went live on TNT in October of 2019 with its weekly program, Dynamite. Tony Khan’s company set forth to provide an alternative product to pro wrestling fans who were hungry for something different from WWE.

Now AEW will have the opportunity to continue delivering that product. The company announced on January 15 that the TNT Network has extended its television deal through 2023.

The statement also included an unexpected bit of news, as TNT will present another AEW program. No further details were given, only that “another night of AEW action” has been promised.

AEW fans are undoubtedly happy about this news, as it means that Cody Rhodes and company will keep moving forward. Rhodes, along with The Young Bucks, initially founded AEW and along with Khan’s help, launched it into the pro wrestling landscape.

AEW’s next major event will be Revolution, which will emanate live from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Saturday, February 29.