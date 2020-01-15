BREAKING: WWE Hall Of Famer Passes Away

It is a sad day for fans when a professional wrestler passes away. Despite what company the wrestler worked for and no matter what level of fame that wrestler achieved, fans always feel the pain of losing someone they respected in the sport.

This is especially true now, as WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson has died at the age of 75. The news broke on January 15, as reports of his death came in online.

Longtime fans know “Soul Man” Rocky Johnson as a former WWE Tag Team champion. He entered Vince McMahon’s company in 1982, after spending 18 years in the territory system. Johnson rose to prominence in WWE next to his partner, Tony Atlas.

Younger pro wrestling fans know Rocky Johnson as the father of legendary WWE Superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The Rock often credited his father for cultivating his love of the pro wrestling business, as he spent his childhood in the locker rooms, surrounded by the industry’s top stars.

No further details about Johnson’s passing have been released at this time. The Floor Seat sends its deepest condolences to Rocky’s family, friends and fans.