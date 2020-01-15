Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday January 17

4:30am: 2020 Matteo Pellicones (FloWrestling)

9:00am: 2020 Tulsa Nationals (FloWrestling)

10:30am: UFC 246 Pre-Show (ESPN+)

12:00pm: 2020 MidCals (FloWrestling)

2:00pm: Alvarez vs. Seals Weigh-Ins (ESPN+)

5:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

5:30pm: UFC Live: UFC 246 Preview (ESPN2)

6:00pm: PBC on FOX Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)

6:00pm: UFC 246 Weigh-Ins (UFC Fight Pass)

7:00pm: Chattanooga vs. Virginia (ESPN+)

7:00pm: Missouri vs. Central Michigan (ESPN+)

7:00pm: Edinboro vs. Rider (ESPN+)

7:00pm: Cornell vs. Rutgers (FloWrestling)

7:00pm: NC State vs. Drexel (FloWrestling)

7:00pm: Minnesota vs. Michigan State (FloWrestling)

7:00pm: Maryland vs. Michigan (FloWrestling)

8:00pm: West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State (ESPN+)

8:00pm: Northern Iowa vs. Northern Colorado (FloWrestling)

8:00pm: Iowa State vs. South Dakota State (FloWrestling)

8:30pm: UFC 246 Embedded (ESPN+)

9:00pm: Wisconsin vs. Ohio State (BigTen)

10:00pm: Adrian Estrella vs. Shohjahon Ergashev/Ulises Sierra vs. Vladimir Shishkin (Showtime)

10:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 80 (UFC Fight Pass)

10:00pm: Duke vs. Fresno State (FloWrestling)

Saturday January 18

2:40am: Yod Muay Thai Onesongchai 6 (FREE EliteBoxing.tv)

4:30am: 2020 Matteo Pellicones (FloWrestling)

9:00am: 2020 Tulsa Nationals (FloWrestling)

10:00am: 2020 Escape the Rock (FloWrestling)

12:00pm: Lock Haven vs. George Mason (ESPN+)

12:00pm: 2020 MidCals (FloWrestling)

1:00pm: VMI vs. Virginia (ACC Network)

2:30pm: Northwestern vs. Indiana (BigTen)

3:00pm: Virginia Tech vs. Binghamton (FloWrestling)

4:00pm: Fight To Win 135 (FloGrappling)

5:00pm: The Citadel vs. Campbell (ESPN+)

6:15pm: UFC 246 Prelims (ESPN+)

6:30pm: PBC on FOX Prelims (Fox Sports 1)

6:30pm: Top Rank on ESPN Prelims (ESPN+)

7:30pm: Perk Fighting 4 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: Jeison Rosario vs. Julian Williams/Chris Colbert vs. Jezzrel Corrales (Fox)

8:00pm: UFC 246 Prelims (ESPN)

8:00pm: Pitt vs. Oklahoma State (ESPN+)

9:00pm: Iowa vs. Nebraska (BigTen)

9:00pm: Rage in the Cage OKC 71 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

10:00pm: Eleider Alvarez vs. Michael Seals/Felix Verdejo vs. Manuel Rey Rojas (ESPN)

10:00pm: UFC 246 ($64.99 Pay-Per-View)

Sunday January 19

1:00am: UFC 246 Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

1:15am: UFC 246 Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)

10:00am: 2020 Escape the Rock (FloWrestling)

12:00pm: Brave 34 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

1:00pm: Binghamton vs. Penn (ESPN+)

1:00pm: American vs. Columbia (ESPN+)

1:00pm: Virginia Tech vs. Cornell (ESPN+)

1:00pm: Illinois vs. Ohio State (FloWrestling)

2:00pm: Davidson vs. Presbyterian (ESPN+)

2:00pm: SIU-Edwardsville vs. Central Michigan (ESPN+)

2:00pm: Missouri vs. Kent State (FloWrestling)

2:00pm: Minnesota vs. Michigan (FloWrestling)

3:00pm: Michigan State vs. Maryland (BigTen)

3:00pm: North Dakota State vs. Iowa State (FloWrestling)

5:00pm: Rutgers vs. Penn State (ESPN2)

5:00pm: Duke vs. CSU Bakersfield (ESPN3)

6:00pm: Long Island vs. Penn (ESPN+)

7:00pm: Binghamton vs. Drexel (FloWrestling)

10:30pm: PBC Countdown: Ugas vs. Dallas Jr. (Fox Sports 1)

Top-10 Viewing Options: This really is a one-fight weekend. The boxing cards are not fantastic, especially for being on both FOX and ESPN.

1. UFC 246: Pretty much a one-fight card. Was anyone really clamoring for Holm-Pennington II?!

2. Jeison Rosario vs. Julian Williams/Chris Colbert vs. Jezzrel Corrales: Williams gets a beatable challenger for his first title defense and Colbert gets a test he’s probably not ready for!

3. Eleider Alvarez vs. Michael Seals/Felix Verdejo vs. Manuel Rey Rojas: Rebound for Alvarez to jump back in and try to launch another upset KO.

4. Adrian Estrella vs. Shohjahon Ergashev/Ulises Sierra vs. Vladimir Shishkin: ShoBox for the second week in a row! That’s almost a streak!

5. Legacy Fighting Alliance 80: Weak offering from LFA, but goddamn would I have killed for this during the barren Christmas/New Year’s weeks.

6. Fight To Win 135: As barren as last week’s was star-studded.

7. Rutgers vs. Penn State: College wrestling on actual cable!

8. PBC Countdown: Ugas vs. Dallas Jr.: I didn’t think this fight was big enough to warrant the Countdown treatment, but will I still watch? Of course, I will.

9. UFC 246 Post-Fight Show: You know there’s going to be some weirdness after this fight. Someone climbs into the cage, climbs into the crowd, climbs the facade of T-Mobile Arena, something.

10. Yod Muay Thai Onesongchai 6: Rough weekend for kickfighting. This is probably your best option, and hey, free!

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

N/A

BOXING

5. Junior Welterweight Bout: Adrian Estrella (29-4) vs. Shohjahon Ergashev (17-0) [ShoBox]

4. Lightweight Bout: Felix Verdejo (25-1) vs. Manuel Rey Rojas (18-3) [Top Rank on ESPN]

3. Vacant WBC Continental Americas Light Heavyweight Championship: Eleider Alvarez (24-1) vs. Michael Seals (24-2) [Top Rank on ESPN]

2. Interim WBA World Junior Lightweight Championship: Chris Colbert (13-0) vs. Jezzrel Corrales (23-3) [PBC on FOX]

1. WBA Super/IBF World Junior Middleweight Championships: Julian Williams (c) (27-1-1) vs. Jeison Rosario (19-1-1) [PBC on FOX]

MMA

5. Flyweight Bout: Velimurad Alkhasov (6-0) vs. Zach Makovsky (20-9) [Brave 34]

4. Flyweight Bout: Askar Askarov (10-0-1) vs. Tim Elliott (15-9-1) [UFC 246]

3. Featherweight Bout: Andre Fili (20-6) vs. Sodiq Yusuff (10-1) [UFC 246]

2. Lightweight Bout: Anthony Pettis (22-9) vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira (16-2) [UFC 246]

1. Welterweight Bout: Conor McGregor (21-4) vs. Donald Cerrone (36-13) [UFC 246]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. 174lb Bout: #2 Michael Kemerer (IOWA) vs. Mikey Labriola (NEB) [Iowa vs. Nebraska]

4. 165lb Bout: #2 Alex Marinelli (IOWA) vs. Isaiah White (NEB) [Iowa vs. Nebraska]

3. Black Belt Super Heavyweight No-Gi Bout: Nick Rodriguez vs. Victor Hugo [Fight To Win 135]

2. 141lb Bout: #1 Luke Pletcher (OSU) vs. #7 Tristan Moran (WIS) [Ohio State vs. Wisconsin]

1. Heavyweight Bout: #1 Gable Steveson (MIN) vs. #2 Mason Parris (UM) [Michigan vs. Minnesota]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man laying big money on Conor McGregor and feeling like absolute shit about it bites through his own fist not wagering with his heart instead of his head.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Gable Steveson vs. Mason Parris

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Eleider Alvarez over Michael Seals

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC 246

Upset of the Week: Aleksei Oleinik over Maurice Greene

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington