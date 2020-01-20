Watch: Fan caught throwing object at LeBron James' son during game, draws response from Lakers star

LeBron James had a bit of time before his Lakers squared off against the Celtics at TD Garden on Monday night, so he hit up his son’s game, being that it was in the same general vicinity.

Bronny James and Sierra Canyon were participating in the Hoophall Classic at Springfield, Mass., so LeBron made his way to the game.

Unfortunately, one particular moment from the contest has been dominating headlines for all the wrong reasons. A fan in the stands threw an object at Bronny, when he was preparing to inbound the ball. It hit Bronny, and the game had to be stopped, until a police officer could identify the fan that did it. However, the man was not removed or arrested, according to ESPN, and the game resumed.

Even LeBron weighed in about it.

Hating has no age limit! 🤦🏾‍♂️. #JamesGang is build for it and well equipped. As we proceed 👑 https://t.co/6OzvGTxDEW — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 20, 2020

Terrible. The fan should’ve at least been escorted out of the arena. There’s no place for that anywhere.